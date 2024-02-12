Myanmar's security forces to return soon: Hasan Mahmud

Says he doesn’t want to share specific date

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) and army who had fled to Bangladesh will be sent back to Myanmar soon.

"I don't want to share any specific date. That's confidential as security issues are involved. Both sides reached a consensus that they will be sent back soon," he told reporters.

The foreign minister said work is being done on their return to Myanmar. "That's our priority. They (Myanmar) want to take them back."

It is not just the members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) and army who had fled to Bangladesh, there are some of their family members, too. Over a hundred people entered India also and Myanmar took them back.

Responding to a question, the minister said the media have been kept informed from time to time about the Myanmar nationals' arrival. "There is no scope for any hide and seek."

He said the ambassador of Myanmar in Dhaka was summoned and a strong protest was lodged.

"We never want to see our security being compromised due to Myanmar's internal conflict," he added.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh is hosting over 1.2 million Rohingya refugees and for their growing presence Bangladesh is facing multiple problems on security, climate, and illegal drugs fronts.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Consulate in Sittwe, Myanmar is being shifted to Yangon on a temporary basis due to the current security situation.

Regarding his first bilateral visit to India, Dr Hasan said he is impressed to see the level of respect shown by the Indian side to Bangladesh during the visit.

Responding to a question on BNP, Hasan said it takes time to restart an old car. "BNP is like an old car. It stops after moving slightly."

He hoped that BNP will behave in a democratic way and will follow the path of democracy.

"No arson attacks by BNP will be allowed," the AL leader warned.

In fact, he said, the leaders and activists of BNP have become very disappointed as their leadership was questioned after the last national election.