Myanmar unrest: 5 govt primary schools declared shut in Bandarban

Amid the ongoing unrest along Bangladesh-Myanmar border, the academic activities of five government primary schools in Naikhangchhari upazila of Bandarban district has been suspended.

The government has taken the decision considering the safety of the teachers and students of those schools in Ghumdum union.

The Primary and Mass Education Ministry issued a notice, signed by its deputy secretary Akterunnahar, in this regard today.

The schools are-Baishpari Government Primary School, Bhajbunia Government Primary School, Tambru Government Primary School, Paschimkul Tambru Government Primary School, and Dakkhin Ghumdum Government Primary School.

The schools will remain shut until further notice.

The district primary education officer will take necessary steps about reopening of the five schools following consultation with high official concerned of Bandarban district.