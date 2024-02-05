Myanmar conflicts: Tensions spill over Tumbru border

58 border troops take refuge in Bangladesh amid fierce fighting between Myanmar forces and Arakan Army

At least 58 Myanmar border guards, 15 of them with bullet wounds, took refuge in Bandarban yesterday as fighting raged close to the border in the Tumbru area of the district.

The Border Guard Bangladesh disarmed them and took them into custody in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban, BGB's Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam told The Daily Star last night.

Amid the gun battle between Myanmar troops and the armed group called Arakan Army, bullets and mortar shells crossed the border again yesterday, leaving at least three Bangladeshi citizens injured.

Terrified residents of the Tumbru area said they started hearing gunshots around 3:00am, and it went on until last night without a pause.

After a sleepless night, many families with young children left the area on foot. Some of them carried small sacks of food and other essentials.

Locals said a large number of people were trapped on the no-man's-land amid heavy shelling.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday sought China's intervention in the matter, reports BSS.

"Gunshots are there. The public is in panic… It is normal that people would get scared…. This is why I have sought China's intervention," the minister for road transport and bridges said at a views-exchange meeting with reporters at his office.

In the morning, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen paid a courtesy call on Quader.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in the afternoon said the foreign ministry had begun the process of sending back the Myanmar Border Guard Police members.

"None of them should have come here," he told reporters.

Near the border in the Chandra area, a man named Ferdous was shot when Myanmar troops opened fire from a helicopter, said a local man named Abdur Rahim who took the victim to a MSF Hospital in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar.

Around 5:30pm, another man named Shamsul Alam was taken to the same hospital with bullet wounds, locals said.

Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station, said 15 Myanmar border guards with bullet wounds were treated at the MSF hospital.

The Daily Star correspondent visiting Tumbru saw countless bullets and explosives crossing the border. A mortar shell landed half a kilometre inside Bangladesh.

Locals said they saw helicopters dropping bombs twice during the day.

The Arakan Army has reportedly captured many areas of Rakhine state in recent days. According to sources, Arakan fighters captured all the Border Guard Police outposts along the Naikhongchhari border.