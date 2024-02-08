Myanmar conflict: Tourist ship movement on Teknaf-St Martin route to be suspended from Saturday

The movement of tourist ships on Teknaf-Saint Martin route will be suspended from Saturday for "security reasons" amid the ongoing fighting in Myanmar along the border with Bangladesh.

In an announcement last night, the administration said operations of all tourist boats from Teknaf to St Martin will be suspended from Saturday until further notice due to security reasons.

All ships will be in operation till Friday, said Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Adnan Chowdhury.

Adnan said that although the movement of the tourist ships from Teknaf will remain suspended, the ships from Chattogram and Cox's Bazar will continue to operate.

Earlier in the day yesterday, BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui visited Tumbru and Ghumdhum borders of Naikkonchari Upazila of Bandarban and oversee the border situation.

Later, in a press conference at Ghumdhum High School ground, the BGB chief, in response to the question of whether ships will be stopped on Teknaf-St Martin sea route, said, "It is a matter of common sense."

There will not be too much loss if tourists do not visit Saint Martin these days, he said.

Cox's Bazar District Administration Tourism Cell Executive Magistrate Mohammad Masud Rana said 10 tourist ships are plying the Teknaf-St Martin route.

The people of the border areas of Bandarban and Cox's Bazar are under threat for last few weeks due to the fighting between Myanmar government forces and rebel group Arakan Army near the border.