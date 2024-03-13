Myanmar Conflict: Talks on to send back 179 BGP members

Says foreign minster

Foreign Minister Mohammad Hasan Mahmud said Dhaka is in talks with Naypyidaw to send back another 179 members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police.

They will be sent back like the 330 Myanmar nationals, who were earlier repatriated, he said while talking to journalists after a meeting with Malaysian High Commissioner Haznah Md Hashim at the former's office yesterday.On Monday, 179 BGP members took shelter in Bangladesh amid the ongoing fighting between the junta force and the Arakan Army in Rakhine state.

The BGP members from the Angthapaya camp of Myanmar entered Bangladesh through the Jamchhari border along Sadar Union of Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila in two phrases, according to Border Guard Bangladesh.

This happened due to the volatile situation in Myanmar, said the foreign minister.

In reply to a query, he said, "We keep in contact with Myanmar regarding this issue. If necessary, the Myanmar ambassador will be summoned."

Responding to another question about why the BGP members are allowed to enter Bangladesh and whether is there any lack of competency, the minister said, "This is not a matter of competency. They also entered India and they were sent back through discussion. When they were attacked by their opponents, they infiltrated into Bangladesh. This is the matter."

The 179 BGP members have been taken to BGB Government Primary School in Naikhongchhari upazila town from a tea garden near the zero line, said Shah Mujahid Uddin, deputy commissioner of Bandarban.

They would be repatriated on completion of their verification and other procedures, he said.

Nurul Absar Imon, chairman of Sadar Union Parishad in Naikhongchhari, told The Daily Star that people of this area are living in a state of panic after the BGP members infiltrated and a union parishad member was shot by a bullet fired from the Myanmar side.

He said they heard sounds of gunfire and mortar shell explosions from the other side of the border for several days until Sunday. Now the situation is calm but people are frightened, he added.

Earlier on February 15, a total of 330 Myanmar nationals who fled to Bangladesh to escape the fighting in Myanmar were sent back to their country. There were 302 BGP members.

During the fighting along the border areas, a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man were killed when a mortar shell fired from Myanmar exploded in Bandarban's Ghumdhum on February 5.