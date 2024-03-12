Myanmar conflict: Another 29 BGP members take shelter in

Twenty-nine members of Border Guard Police of Myanmar have taken shelter in Bangladesh yesterday morning amid the ongoing fighting between the junta force and Arakan Army in Rakhine state.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer of Border Guard Bangladesh, confirmed this to journalists in the evening.

He said that the BGP members from Angthapaya camp of Myanmar entered Bangladesh through Jamchhari border in Sadar Union of Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila.

Earlier on February 15, a total of 330 Myanmar nationals, who crossed the border and took refuge in Bangladesh to escape the fighting between the Myanmar junta and the Arakan Army, were sent back to their country.

They included 302 BGP members, four members of the BGP personnel, two army personnel, 18 immigration members, and four civilians.

The Myanmar citizens started fleeing to Bangladesh on February 4 as the fighting between the Myanmar junta and the Arakan Army escalated across the border in Bandarban and Cox's Bazar.

The BGB members disarmed them and took them into their custody.

At least 68 of them -- of which 15 were bullet-hit -- took shelter on February 4, and the rest entered on different dates until February 7.

During the fight along the bordering areas, a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man were killed when a mortar shell fired from Myanmar exploded in Bandarban's Ghumdhum on February 5.