Fri Apr 19, 2024 01:10 PM
Last update on: Fri Apr 19, 2024 01:29 PM

Myanmar conflict: 13 more BGP members take shelter in Bangladesh


Fighting in Myanmar: Balukhali rocked by sounds of gunshots, blasts
Representational photo: Collected

Thirteen more members of Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) took shelter in Bangladesh yesterday amid the ongoing conflict between the military junta and the Arakan Army in Rakhine state.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) confirmed it to The Daily Star this morning.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.


The BGP members surrendered before Bangladesh Coast Guard officials on the Naf. Later they were handed over to the BGB officials, he said.

With them, 274 BGP members are currently in custody of BGB, he added.

On February 15, 330 Myanmar nationals, including 302 BGP officials and four of their family members, two army personnel, 18 immigration members, and four civilians, who had entered Bangladesh returned to their country.

