‘My son dreamt of becoming an engineer’

Says father of Ukkya Chaing who laid to rest after jet crash

Thirteen-year-old Ukkya Chaing Marma, a seventh-grade student of Milestone School and College, who died after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into his school, was laid to rest in his village in Rangamati's Rajasthali upazila.

His body reached his home in Collegepara of Bangalhalia union around 6:30pm on Tuesday, where his grieving family and neighbours broke down in tears.

Ukkya had been undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka after suffering injuries in the crash. He died at 2:25am on Monday.

"Our son couldn't even see his parents one last time. We couldn't fulfil his wishes," said his mother, Dezipru Marma, before fainting.

His father, Usaimong Marma, said, "My son was good at his studies. He dreamt of becoming an engineer, but I, as his father, could do nothing for him."

"The last time he came home was during Pahela Baishakh. Now he returns as a lifeless body. So many hopes and dreams were tied to him, all have shattered now," he said.

"I pray that no parent ever has to face such a death of their child. I also request the government not to conduct Air Force training flights in densely populated areas like Dhaka," he added.

"Why did you leave me all alone, brother?" asked Happy Marma, breaking down in tears beside the remains of Ukya Chai Marma.

Happy and Ukya were first cousins. Both were residential students at Milestone School and College in Dhaka. While Happy was in class ten of, Ukya was in class seven.

"My brother is gone… who will I go to Dhaka with now? How will I go back to Dhaka alone now?" Happy kept wailing in tears.

Relatives, neighbours, political parties, and teachers have offered condolences following Ukkya's death. His cremation was completed yesterday.