‘My Food, My City’ exhibition starts in Dhaka

An exhibition titled "My Food, My City" aimed at showcasing the activities done under the project Support for Modelling, Planning and Improving Dhaka's Food System was inaugurated yesterday.

This initiative aims to foster inclusivity, resilience, and sustainability in the urban food system of Dhaka division's four city corporations -- Dhaka north, Dhaka south, Gazipur, and Narayanganj, said a press release.

The FAO in collaboration with the LGRD ministry organised the event.

The exhibition features a curated set of displays, including maps, infographics, and interactive games, all centred around the theme of healthier diets and future scenarios of Dhaka's food systems.

It will remain open till December 16 at Bangla Academy.