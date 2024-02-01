‘My father’s life in danger if deported from Malaysia’

Says daughter of BNP leader MA Quayum

The family of BNP's senior leader MA Quayum appealed to the Malaysian government to respect the Kuala Lumpur High Court's stay order against the deportation of her father, according to Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

Malaysian police on January 12 arrested Quayum, who has been living in Malaysia as a resident under a second-home visa for the last eight years, said the FMT report published yesterday.

The concerns have arisen since the immigration department on January 29 responded to a letter from his lawyers at Messrs AmerBON reminding the authorities of the court order issued against his deportation.

The department cited Section 35 of Malaysia's Immigration Act, notice of cancellation of his visit pass, and other laws as reasons for his deportation, but it did not address the court order against his deportation.

Quayum's daughter, Arnita Tasnim Ankaur, stated that on January 18, the KL High Court issued an order against the deportation of her father, who had been living there with UNHCR refugee card along with her mother and her since 2015.

"My father's life is in danger if he goes back to Bangladesh. We know of opposition leaders in Bangladesh who go missing or are poisoned there," the daughter said. "My mother and I appeal to the authorities to respect the court order," Arnita told FMT.

Nineteen-year-old Arnita said her father, who turned 61 on January 12, suffers from chronic illnesses and he needs medication and visits to doctors often.

"My mother, Shahamin Ara Begum, met him once after his detention on January 12 and is very concerned about his condition," she stated.

She said the three of them had been living in Malaysia with UNHCR cards for nearly 10 years without causing any trouble and that they possessed valid passports.

Arnita said police picked up her father from their apartment on January 12 and transported him to the Ampang police headquarters. They were then informed that he was kept in the Semenyih detention centre.