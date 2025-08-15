‘My father was a victim of judicial killing’

Claims SQ Chy’s son; vows to prove ‘innocence’ in war crimes case

Hummam Quader Chowdhury, son of BNP leader Salauddin Quader Chowdhury, who was executed for 1971 war crimes, has expressed hope that he can prove his father's "innocence" and expose what he calls a "judicial killing".

Speaking at a press conference at his father's Dhanmondi residence yesterdat afternoon, Hummam said the family possesses evidence that could support their claims.

"With this evidence, we will approach the court," he added.

Hummam alleged that the war crimes tribunal, which convicted his father, was controversial and influenced by political actors.

"During my father's case, the Skype scandal came to light," he said at the press conference, where Salauddin's wife and two other children were also present.

Hummam claimed that his father's verdict was not being written in the tribunal. "It was being written in the law ministry."

He also claimed the tribunal denied four defence witnesses who could have come to Bangladesh and testified that Salauddin was studying at Punjab University in 1971.

"My father did not receive fair justice. This was judicial murder, and the Awami League government was directly involved," he said.

"With the evidence we currently have, we could go directly to the High Court. But we want to approach the court with respect for the judiciary. We hope to prove that Salauddin Quader Chowdhury was innocent and that he was subjected to judicial murder," he added. Asked whether his father had sought mercy before his execution, Humam recalled, "I met him just before his execution. I asked if he had sought any mercy. He replied, 'Saqa (Salahuddin) is a man 6 feet 2 inches tall. He bows his head to no one. I am going to my Lord, and I will seek justice from Him'."

Salauddin Quader Chowdhury, a six-time MP from Chattogram, was convicted in 2013 of committing genocide, abduction, and persecution during the 1971 Liberation War. He was executed on November 22, 2015, after the Supreme Court upheld his death sentence.