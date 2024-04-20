MV Abdullah set to reach UAE port tomorrow

The Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah, which was released by pirates after 32 days, is expected to reach the outer anchorage of the UAE port tomorrow evening, a day ahead of its scheduled arrival.

After being released from the captivity of Somali pirates the ship left the Somali coast on April 14 and was expected to reach its destination, the UAE port of Al Hamriyah, on April 22.

Shahriar Jahan Rahat, deputy managing director of KSRM Group, yesterday told The Daily Star that hopefully the ship would reach the outer anchorage of the port by tomorrow (Sunday) evening.

"But it may take one day more to get permission for berthing in a jetty. We hope the vessel would get a berth on April 22 morning," he informed.

KSRM is the parent organisation of the ship's owning firm SR Shipping Limited.

KSRM said the ship will be brought back to Bangladesh directly from UAE after unloading the cargo there.

All but two of the 23 sailors and crew have opted to come back home on the same ship.

According to sources, the ship's second officer Mojaherul Islam Chowdhury and general steward Mohammad Noor Uddin expressed their interest in getting off the ship at the UAE port and coming back home by air.

Mentioning that they would take steps as per the wishes of the crew members, Rahat said it would take several weeks more for the ship to arrive in Chattogram.

Informing that the ship crossed the high-risk area on April 17, SR Shipping Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Meherul Karim said a frigate of the European Union Naval Force and an Indian warship escorted the ship till the safe passage of the high-risk area and then left.

After reaching UAE it would take several days to unload the cargo and complete some legal procedures, he said.

Meanwhile, all the crewmen onboard and their family members here are eagerly waiting for the ship to reach the UAE port safely.

Lutfa Ara Begum, mother of the ship's oiler Ainul Hoque, said she has got phone calls from her son almost every day since after they got released.

Mentioning that she talked to her son yesterday morning, the mother said all the crewmen were so happy about reaching the land after the horrific hostage period for over a month.

Josna Begum, mother of 4th Engineer Tanveer Ahmad, said the family is now much relieved as the danger period is over.

The mother, however, said she is still not fully free from worrying as it would take a few more weeks to get her son back home.

"My tension will be over once my son comes back home safe," she said.

MV Abdullah was captured at gunpoint on March 12 around 600 nautical miles off the Somalian coast, while carrying coal from Maputo in Mozambique to Al Hamriyah in the UAE.