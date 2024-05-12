MV Abdullah likely to reach Bangladeshi waters by May 14

The Bangladeshi-flagged vessel, MV Abdullah, which was released by Somali pirates on April 14, is expected to reach Bangladeshi waters with 23 sailors and crewmembers by May 14.

The sailors and crewmembers of the ship were held captive by pirates for around 33 days.

Meherul Karim, chief executive officer (CEO) of the ship's owning firm, SR Shipping Limited, told The Daily Star that the ship, which is on the way to Chattogram from UAE, was around 750 nautical miles away from Kutubdia around 1:00pm yesterday.

At its current speed, the ship is likely to reach Kutubdia on Monday (May 13) night or the following morning, he said.

After loading 56,000 tonnes of limestone, the ship left the UAE port of Mina Saqr in the early hours of April 30 and then went to a nearby port to refuel before heading for Chattogram.

The ship came under attack by Somali pirates on March 12, when it was carrying 55,000 tonnes of coal from the Maputo port of Mozambique to Al Hamriyah port in the UAE.

The pirates released the ship in the early hours of April 14 after reportedly receiving a ransom.