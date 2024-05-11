MV Abdullah likely to reach Bangladesh territory by May 14

The Bangladeshi-flagged vessel, MV Abdullah, which was released by Somali pirates on April 14, is expected to reach Bangladeshi waters with 23 sailors and crewmembers by May 14.

The sailors and crewmembers of the ship were held captive by pirates for around 33 days.

Meherul Karim, chief executive officer (CEO) of the ship's owning firm SR Shipping Limited, told The Daily Star that the ship, which is on the way to Chattogram from UAE, was around 750 nautical miles away from Kutubdia around 1:00pm today (Saturday).

At its current speed, the ship may reach Kutubdia on Monday (May 13) night or the following morning, he assumed.

On completion of loading 56,000 tonnes of limestone, the ship left UAE port of Mina Saqr on April 30 early hours and then went to a nearby port for taking fuel before heading for Chattogram.

The ship came under attack of Somali pirates on March 12, when it was carrying 55,000 tonnes of coal from the Maputo port of Mozambique to Al Hamriyah port in UAE.

The pirates released the ship on April 14 early hours after reportedly receiving ransom.