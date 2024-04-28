Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Sun Apr 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 04:15 AM

MV Abdullah, crew to return mid-May

Bangladeshi ship hijack

The crew of the Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah, recently freed from Somali pirates, is set to return home in the middle of May.

After completion of cargo unloading, the ship left the UAE port Alhamriyah yesterday to take on new cargo.

Meherul Karim, chief executive officer of the ship's owning firm SR Shipping Ltd, said the vessel left the port at 5:30pm (UAE time) and its next destination is Mina Saqr in the UAE. The vessel may take six hours to reach Mina, he informed.

After loading the cargo, the vessel would leave for Chattogram and is expected to arrive in the second week of May, he added.

The MV Abdullah was hijacked in the Indian Ocean by a group of Somalian pirates on March 12.

