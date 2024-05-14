MV Abdullah crew members reunite with families in Ctg port

The 23 crew members of MV Abdullah reached Chattogram port this afternoon, about a month after the ship was released by Somali pirates.

They arrived at the port around 4:00pm, reports our staff correspondent.

Photo: Rajib Raihan

The sailors were held captive by the pirates for about 33 days.

The family members, who gathered at the port, received the sailors. They expressed satisfaction at the safe return of their loved ones.

The ship came under attack by Somali pirates on March 12, when it was carrying 55,000 tonnes of coal from the Maputo port of Mozambique to Al Hamriyah port in the UAE.

The pirates released the ship in the early hours of April 14 after reportedly receiving a ransom.

All the crew members of MV Abdullah left Kutubdia for Chattogram in the morning today by a lighter vessel, MV Jahanmoni-3, hours after MV Abdullah dropped anchor in Kutubdia yesterday evening.