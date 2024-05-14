MV Abdullah: 23 crewmen leave Kutubdia for Chattogram

All the 23 crew members of MV Abdullah left Kutubdia for Chattogram this morning, hours after the vessel dropped anchor in Kutubdia last evening.

About a month ago, the Somali pirates released the ship after holding the vessel and its crew members hostage for 33 days.

The crewmen started for Chattogram by MV Jahanmoni-3, a lighter vessel, around 11:30am, Captain Mohammad Abdur Rashid told The Daily Star.

KSRM Media Adviser Mizanul Islam said once the lighter vessel reaches the Karnaphuli estuary, three tug boats will carry the crewmen to the jetty-1 of New Mooring Container Terminal.

KSRM officials will receive them at the jetty.

The Chittagong Port Authority will accord a reception to the crewmen at the jetty, CPA Secretary Md Omar Faruq said.

Later, they will be sent to their homes.

The KSRM official said the lighter vessel carrying the crew members was supposed to start for Chattogram around 11:00am and reach to the container terminal around 4:00pm.

On March 12, Somali pirates hijacked the ship when it was carrying 55,000 tonnes of coal from the Maputo port of Mozambique to Al Hamriyah port in the UAE.

The pirates freed the vessel on April 14 after reportedly receiving ransom.

The vessel then travelled to the UAE before setting sail for Bangladesh. It reached Bangladesh's territorial waters yesterday morning.

The ship went to Al Hamriyah port on April 22 and unloaded the cargo. After that, it went to another UAE port, Mina Saqr, for loading cargo for Bangladesh.

The vessel left the port on April 30 and then went to a nearby port to refuel before heading for Chattogram.