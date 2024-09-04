Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Sep 4, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 4, 2024 02:14 AM

Bangladesh

Must work together to protect rivers

Says Rizwana
Photo: PID

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan yesterday emphasised the need for countries to work together in protecting international rivers, forests, and wetlands.

She stressed ensuring environmental and climate justice, holding countries responsible for climate change and pollution accountable for compensation.

She also advocated for a nature-centric approach to biodiversity conservation.

The environment adviser made these remarks yesterday at the 8th IUCN Regional Conservation Forum in Bangkok, Thailand, themed "Reimagining Conservation in Asia: A Nature-Positive Future". The IUCN presented its vision and action plan for the next 20 years at the conference.

She is leading Bangladesh's delegation at the conference, which runs from September 3 to 5.

