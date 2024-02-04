Must protect Chandranath Dham

Speakers tell press conference

A group of Hindu community people yesterday demanded a ban on tourists at Chandranath Dham in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram.

The area is a sacred pilgrimage site for the community but now-a-days, a large number of tourists are travelling there, they said.

Only devotees and worshipers should be allowed to visit the area for performing rituals and religious purposes, they demanded.

They came up with a 10-point demand at a press conference organised by Shri Shri Chandranath Dham Rakhkha Parishad and Barabkunda Tirtho Dham Unnayan Committee at Chattogram Press Club.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, convener of both the organisations, read out a written statement.

The Barabkunda Dhama's priest and worshipers came under attack by miscreants a few days ago, he said.

The attack was carried out to intimidate them as part of a conspiracy hatched by some local influential people to grab the land of the Barabkunda Dham, he alleged.

Besides, a section of religious fundamentalists have been spreading propaganda against the Dham for the last few months to destroy communal harmony.

The government should take immediate steps in this regard, he demanded.

He also demanded removal of some shops at the Dham premises that have been set up "illegally".