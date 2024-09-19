‘Must ensure excellence in service delivery’

CJ issues 12 directives to SC officials, staffers

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed yesterday issued 12 directives for officials and employees of the Supreme Court to provide better service to service seekers and lawyers.

The directives include: ensuring prompt services, avoiding unnecessary delay in providing services, avoiding any financial transaction while performing duties, showing compassionate behaviour towards service seekers, completing each day's duties within the day, performing daily official inspection to the branches concerned, and taking disciplinary action in case of irregularities and corruption.

The CJ also instructed the officials to properly follow relevant rules of the Appellate and High Court divisions of the SC, practice directions, circulars and other regulations issued at different times earlier.

Justice Syed Refaat issued the directives at a meeting with assistant registrars and other higher-ranking officials at the SC's conference room, an SC press release said.

The CJ expressed the hope that the SC would set a model for other institutions in ensuring excellence in service delivery.

The SC currently has 19 branches at the Appellate Division and 38 at the High Court Division, one registrar general, three registrars, four additional registrars, one special officer, 12 deputy registrars, 20 assistant registrars, and a total of 2,500 employees working at different courts and branches, the release added.