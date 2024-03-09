A museum of journalistic heritage

GKM Lutfar Rahim, regional manager of NGO Forum in Khulna, has a unique hobby -- collecting newspapers.

With an aspiration to collect at least one copy of all newspapers published in Bangladesh, pre-independence Pakistan-era and erstwhile British colonial-era Bengal, Lutfar embarked on this hobby in 2010.

At present, he has a treasure trove of 1,050 published copies of different newspapers, both existing and defunct, published from 64 districts of the country, along with copies of others that are historical specimens.

With an ardent desire to ensure that future generations have tangible evidence of the vibrant press landscape that once existed in Bangladesh, Lutfar has established a newspaper museum with his collection at his residence in Jashore.

The museum inherently showcases the evolution of journalism across the country over the decades and offers a visual chronicle of events, issues, and cultural shifts.

"I used to collect antiques when I noticed that the number of newspapers available with hawkers is reducing daily. Many people now opt to browse the internet to check the news headlines instead of buying printed copies. Earlier, different offices would keep copies of several newspapers daily; nowadays the number has reduced to merely one or two," said Lutfar.

"Then it occurred to me that one day many newspapers that are now being published will disappear, as had happened in the past. It grew a desire in me to preserve at least one copy of each newspaper so that future generations could witness the array and diversity of newspapers published in our country," he said.

"Since 2010 I have been collecting newspapers. Being an NGO worker, I don't live an affluent life. However, it is not really about money; rather passion has so far driven me in this endeavour," Lutfar added.

"The names of local newspapers often mirror the names of rivers and districts, intertwined with the rich cultural tapestry of Bangladesh," he observed.

"It is difficult to tell the exact number of newspapers published in Bangladesh till now, since many have become defunct a long time back, while those being published today may not even continue tomorrow due to various reasons," he added.

Lutfar's collection of newspapers vividly showcases the transition of the publishing industry from black-and-white prints to vibrant colours, coupled with changes in fonts and paper qualities, thereby painting a picture of the ever-evolving landscape of print media.

His collection even features copies of newspapers dating back to 1935.

"I collected a copy of Ananda Bazar from 1935. The copy has two dates printed -- Kolkata 24 Jyaistha [Bangla month] and Mofswal [suburban/remote areas] 26 Jyaistha. Back then, it would take two days to send a newspaper from the city to remote areas due to poor communication, so two dates were used," he said.

Lutfar also has a copy of Janabarta from 1978. It was a very famous local newspaper published from Khanjahan Ali Road in Khulna, each copy selling for 30 paisa. It went on to become defunct later on.

"A relative of Janabarta's editor Sayed Sohorab Ali once came to me and requested a photocopy of the issue in my collection as the family does not have any printed copies of the newspaper as memorabilia. Many others also come to me with similar requests," said Lutfar.

"Only 12 newspapers are being published from Khulna at present, but in my collection, I have copies of 40 newspapers published from the district alone," he added.

Also, some Bangladeshi newspapers are simultaneously being published in other countries for Bangalees residing abroad. Lutfar has three copies of Prothom Alo released in three countries, alongside several other newspapers.

While he initially contemplated collecting foreign newspapers as well, practical challenges and the vastness of languages posed limitations to that end. However, his well-wishers from abroad, who know about his hobby, often send him copies of newspapers from different countries that have enriched his collection further.

Lutfar's Facebook posts, showcasing his collection, have garnered widespread encouragement, fostering a sense of community among fellow collectors.

Looking to the future, Lutfar envisions expanding his museum into a newspaper library, accessible for students and researchers. He also hopes to inspire more enthusiasts to delve into this unique form of cultural preservation.

"Lutfar has emerged as a custodian of the publishing heritage, ensuring that the stories once printed on newspapers are not lost to the sands of time. As far as I know, no individual or organisation in Bangladesh has such a rich private collection of newspapers," said Anwarul Kadir, educationist and also general secretary of Umesh Chandra Public Library.

"His efforts resonate with a profound sense of responsibility towards preserving the collective memory of a nation through the humble medium of newspapers. In a world where the present often eclipses the past, Lutfar's collection stands as a silent sentinel, guarding the legacy of Bangladesh's diverse journalistic landscape for generations to come," he added.