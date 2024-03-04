Murshedy’s House: HC verdict March 10

The High Court will deliver a verdict on March 10 on the writ petition seeking its directives to recover the Gulshan house allegedly occupied by Awami League lawmaker Abdus Salam Murshedy illegally.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain yesterday fixed March 10 as the date for delivering judgement after hearing the petition.

Supreme Court lawyer Sayedul Haque Suman, now an independent lawmaker, submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC on October 31, 2022.

In the petition, Suman said Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) had given ownership of the luxurious building of Housing and Public Works department to Murshedy, lawmaker from Khulna-4 constituency, by making forged documents.

During the hearing, the Anti-Corruption Commission's lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told the HC that the commission, in a probe, found that fraudulence, forgery, and abuse of powers occurred during the allocation of the Gulshan house and plot of Murshedy.

ACC has filed a criminal case against 11 people under the Penal Code and Section 5(2) of the Anti-Corruption Act of 1947 following the inquiry report. ACC will now investigate the case and take the next course of action.

Murshedy's lawyer Mohammad Sayed Ahmed Raza prayed to the HC to examine the probe reports earlier submitted by Rajuk and ACC so that nobody involving the property is prejudiced.

Barrister Aneek R Haque appeared for writ petitioner Suman, while DAG Saifuddin Khaled and Advocate Zakir Hossain Masud represented the state and Rajuk, respectively, during the hearing.