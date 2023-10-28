Muroichhara is dying

Once a lifeline, the river is now a victim of pollution, encroachment

The meadows and croplands in these photos were once the Muroichhara river. Lack of dredging efforts, rampant pollution, illegal sand extraction, and encroachment is gradually pushing the waterbody, once known as the lifeline of Moulvibazar’s Kulaura upazila, towards extinction. Photo: Star

Muroichhara river, known as the lifeline of Moulvibazar's Kulaura upazila, is on its deathbed.

Alongside an absence of dredging initiatives, pollution, encroachment and illegal sand extraction are contributing to the river's impending demise.

The hilly stream, flowing down from Karmodha-Prithimpasha union on the south-east of the upazila and joining the Muroichhara spring on Luthi hill at the western foot of Kalaigiri hill, defines the boundary between the country and India.

However, a significant portion of the waterbody from Luthi Hill to Belratal point, especially the lower plains in Muroichhara New Slum, Shikaria, Kamlatila to Alinagar areas, have already disappeared.

According to local land surveyor Nazim Uddin Babul, the river is 15-16 feet wide and about 10-12km long in records. It is among the 69 transboundary rivers between India and Bangladesh, apart from the 54 officially recognised ones, read a Riverine People study.

In 1982, the Water Development Board constructed a sluice gate on western side of Dem Beel in Alinagar for irrigation and Boro paddy cultivation. The river, which has not been dredged for many years, dies out completely during dry seasons, only coming back to life during monsoon, said Shattar Ali, a farmer.

"Sometimes, it erodes the banks," he added.

Abdul Latif, former chairman of Prithimpasha union parishad, echoed the same.

Water for irrigation can be provided throughout the year if it is supplied from Manu River through the sluice gate by dredging the Muroichhara, said Muhibul Islam Azad, chairman of Karmadha UP

Local farmers Abdul Ahad and Kaishar Ali corroborated the same.

Numerous hilly streams of the Muroichhara bit, including the river, flow naturally from the hills of the Prithimpasha and Harargaj Reserve forests, said Riaz Uddin, range officer of the Forest Department in Kulaura.

Sylvaster Pathang, a Karmadha UP member, said locals from the Khasi and Garo communities and tea garden workers use the river for their daily needs. They also carry out betel leaf cultivation and other agricultural activities along the river.

The Muroichhara and waterfall are a popular sightseeing spot among tourists and visitors for its scenic natural beauty, said Akhtar Hossain, a lecturer at Lungla Modern Degree College.

Javed Iqbal, executive engineer of WDB in Moulvibazar, said construction of more sluice gates and dredging of the river is necessary to revive the river for the convenience of agriculture.

He said they will discuss the issue with the authorities after a site inspection