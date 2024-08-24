Murder case: Menon placed on five-day remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed Rashed Khan Menon, president of Workers Party and key leader of Awami League-led 14-Party Alliance, on a five-day remand in a case filed over the death of 45-year-old trader Abdul Wadud in the city's New Market area during the quota protests on July 19.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider passed the order after police produced him before court seeking a 10-day remand, Md Liakat Ali, a sub-inspector working in the court, told The Daily Star.

The defence also sought bail along with cancellation of the remand appeal.

Menon, a former MP who had also served in ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's cabinet, was arrested in Gulshan on Thursday.

On August 21, Abdur Rahman, brother-in-law of the victim, filed the case with New Market Police Station against Sheikh Hasina, Menon, and 128 others.

Recently, Menon has also been made Hasina's co-accused in a number of cases over the deaths in clashes between protesters and law enforcers during the student-led movement. During the past AL governments, Menon first served as civil aviation and tourism minister, and later as social welfare minister. He was elected MP from Barishal-2 in the last national polls.