Murder case: Justice Manik shown arrested

AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, a retired judge of the Supreme Court, was shown arrested yesterday in a case filed over the death of Abdul Motaleb, 14, in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area during student protests on August 4.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Arifur Rahman passed the order after Md Khokon Miah, the case's investigation officer and an SI of Dhanmondi Police Station, submitted an application in this regard.

On August 26, victim's father filed the case with Dhanmondi Police Station against former premier Sheikh Hasina and 175 others.

Yesterday, Manik was produced before the court amid tight security. The court rejected Manik's bail petition and send him to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

On Wednesday, Manik was shown arrested in six murder cases.