Murder case filed against Hasina, 3 former ministers in Brahmanbaria

A murder case has been filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former ministers Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Anisul Huq, RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, and 54 others over the killing of a man during clashes in Brahmanbaria in 2021.

On March 27, a protest erupted in response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh, which led to clashes. Zahirul Islam, 35, from Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila, died in the clash.

The case was filed by Babul Miah, elder brother of the deceased, last night at the Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station, confirmed by station's officer-in-charge Mohammad Mozaffar Hossain.

According to the case statement, the former ministers and other accused ordered the use of firearms and explosives against the protesters, leading to Zahirul's death on the spot.

Other accused in the case include former Brahmanbaria-2 constituency lawmaker Moinuddin Moin, district Awami League vice-president Helal Uddin, general secretary Mahabubul Bari Chowdhury Montu, Zilla Parishad chairman Md. Billal Miah, district unit Jubo League president Shahanur Islam & general secretary Sirajul Islam Ferdous and several public representatives of upazila & union parishad.

Additionally, 200-300 unidentified persons have also been accused.

The statement further said that after Zahirul was killed, he was taken to Brahmanbaria General Hospital. However, the body was reportedly released without a post-mortem examination. The family was threatened by the police when they tried to file a case.

The delay in filing the case was attributed to the non-cooperation of the police and civil administration, along with fears of repression, it read.

OC Mozaffar confirmed that the case has been accepted as a First Information Report (FIR), and police inspector Md Mizanur Rahman has been assigned to investigate the matter.