Muradnagar women protest 'indiscriminate' arrests following triple murder

A group of women in Cumilla's Muradnagar held a human chain yesterday, protesting what they described as ongoing harassment and "indiscriminate" arrests of local men in connection with a recent triple murder in the area.

Over a hundred women took part in the demonstration at Karoibari village, along the Companyganj–Nabinagar road, demanding justice and an end to what they termed as collective punishment.

On July 3, Taspiya Jonaki, her brother Md Russel, and their mother Roksana Akter Rubi were beaten and hacked to death in broad daylight in Karoibari village under Muradnagar upazila. Rubi's two other daughters, Ruma Akhter and Rikta Akhter, were also injured in the attack.

Later, Rikta filed a case with Bangra Bazar Police Station, naming 33 individuals and accusing 25 others unidentified. Police claimed that the victims were killed by a mob over alleged involvement in drug dealing.

Since the incident, fear and uncertainty have gripped the village.

Most local shops remain shuttered, and many male residents have reportedly fled, fearing arrest. The family of the deceased, including complainant Rikta, her sister Ruma, and sister-in-law Mim Akter, have taken refuge in Dhaka, citing safety concerns.

While police initially maintained round-the-clock security in the village, from August 1 the deployment has been reduced to night patrols only.

During yesterday's protest, demonstrators alleged that the absence of male family members has plunged many households into financial hardship and left women vulnerable to theft and harassment.

"We are living in fear. With the men gone, theft and robbery loom over us," said Salma Begum.

"A group is taking advantage of this situation. The real perpetrators must be punished, but the entire village should not suffer," added another protester, Jamila Akhter.

Zayeda Begum shared her concerns: "The only breadwinner in our family had to go into hiding, despite being innocent. We are now struggling to survive. We demand justice, but not at the cost of innocent lives."

Naim Hasan, a local autorickshaw driver, told The Daily Star that many villagers were terrified due to the 25–30 unnamed accused in the case.

"Even those not involved are hiding to avoid getting entangled in legal complications," he said.

Police, however, denied allegations of arbitrary arrest.

"No innocent person has been harassed. We have exercised caution from the beginning. There is no reason to panic. Those not involved should return," said Sub-Inspector Nayan Kumar Chakraborty of the district's Detective Branch, who is also the investigating officer of the case.

He confirmed that around 10 people had been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Asked about the main accused still being at large, the SI said, "Our operation is ongoing. We will bring the culprits to justice, but no one is being arrested without specific allegations or evidence."

Bangra Bazar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mahfuzur Rahman added, "We are monitoring the situation closely. Security is being adjusted as the atmosphere improves."