Muradnagar rape: ‘It’s deeply tragic and shameful’

Says Dr Kamal; rights body demands removal of photos, videos from online platforms

Gono Forum President Emeritus and eminent jurist Dr Kamal Hossain has expressed deep concern over the recent deterioration in the law-and-order situation, including incidents of violence against women and children, mob beatings, and killings.

In a statement, he said that reports of rape and abduction of women from various parts of the country are alarming and pose a serious threat to social harmony and national stability.

He also said the recent rape incident in Cumilla's Muradnagar is deeply tragic and shameful for any democratic state and just society.

Dr Kamal called for swift legal action against the perpetrators and urged the authorities to ensure adequate protection and support for the victims.

Meanwhile, rights organisation Cyber Support for Women and Children (CSWC) yesterday demanded immediate removal of the videos and photos of Muradnagar rape victim from digital platforms in line with the High Court directive and to ensure her privacy.

It welcomed the HC directive, saying it is a positive step towards ensuring the safety of women and children on digital platforms.

CSWC said, "With courage, the woman herself filed a case against the accused Fazor Ali. The Cyber Support for Women and Children appreciates her bravery and sees legal action as an example of women's rights."

However, despite the High Court's directive and strong condemnation on social media, videos and photos of the incident are still online, which is very worrying, CSWC said in the statement.

In Bangladesh, the absence of a reliable framework for personal data protection and the lack of clear legal guidance on technology-based sexual violence are hindering victims from accessing justice, said the rights body.

In particular, according to Section 14 of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, 2000, the provision of keeping the identity of the victim secret needs to be implemented effectively.

CSWC urged the authorities to maintain the confidentiality of victims' identities and photographs in all cases of sexual violence, including rape; to refrain from publishing any content online without the victim's consent; to take effective legal action against offenders by strengthening the legal framework for personal data protection; to introduce clear legal definitions and safeguards for Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV); and to properly implement existing laws to ensure the privacy of victims' digital information and evidence.