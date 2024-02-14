Munich Security Conference: PM to leave for Germany tomorrow

Says FM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for Germany tomorrow to attend the Munich Security Conference.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmoud said this at a press briefing at the foreign ministry today.

The conference will take place from February 16 to 18. She will return to Dhaka on February 19 morning, the foreign minister said.

In Germany, the PM is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, the FM added.

The Ukrainian president had sought the appointment with PM Hasina, he also said.

Asked what will be discussed during her meeting with the Ukrainian president, foreign minister said, "Definitely, she will call for ending the Russia-Ukraine war."

PM Hasina will also call for ending other wars and conflicts happening in various parts of the world.

"When there are conflicts here and there, the global stability is affected. We don't want the global stability and security to be hampered," Hasan Mahmoud said.