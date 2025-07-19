Mujibism must be crushed, says Sarjis at Jamaat rally

Sarjis Alam, chief organiser (north) of the National Citizen Party, today said Mujibism must be crushed politically, economically, and culturally.

"We may have political differences, but on the question of fighting Mujibism and authoritarianism, all forces of the uprising must remain united," Sarjis said, calling for unity, while addressing Jamaat's grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan this afternoon.

Sarjis warned that pro-India elements were becoming active again across the country and emphasised that no foreign power, be it India or any other, should have dominance over Bangladesh.

Sarjis sharply criticised the current constitution, calling it a "remnant of 1972's Mujibist vision."

"There can never be a truly pro-Bangladesh system as long as the 1972 Mujibist constitution remains in force," he said.

He demanded the drafting of a new constitution and a fresh Constituent Assembly election.

Calling for justice and accountability, he said, "We don't want a civil society role from the interim government; we want them to act like a post-uprising government... Killer Hasina must be tried, and the verdict must be carried out."

He also stressed the need to ensure the rights of women and minorities, uphold the independence of the judiciary, and prevent the misuse of law enforcement agencies for political purposes.

Addressing the broader opposition alliance known as "Birodhi 24", Sarjis urged its members to stay united but not submissive.

"Unity does not mean blind loyalty. If someone engages in extortion or syndicate politics, we must speak out," he added.

Calling for a politics of values and respectful competition, Sarjis added, "Let our political rivalry never turn into personal attacks. We will meet again, either on the streets of struggle or in the celebration of victory."