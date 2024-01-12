Muhith elected president of three UN bodies

Bangladesh's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, has been elected as the president of the executive board of three UN bodies for this year.

They are UN Development Programme (UNDP), UN Population Fund (UNFPA), and UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

In a statement, the Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN said the member states yesterday also elected ambassadors from Colombia, Germany, Romania, and Ethiopia as vice presidents of the executive board.

Now Bangladesh will get to contribute further to the work of UNDP, UNFPA, and UNOPS, supporting countries in achieving the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, the statement noted.