Mugdho Mancha inaugurated in Uttara

The newly constructed Mugdho Mancha, dedicated to the memory of July martyr Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho, was inaugurated today in Dhaka's Uttara area through a joint initiative of the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and the Mir Mugdho Mancha Committee.

The platform was officially inaugurated by Adviser to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Farida Akhter.

While addressing the event, Farida said, "Mugdho Mancha will remind us that no autocratic regime can survive in this country. Even if the government changes, structural reforms of the state must continue, and the seeds of fascism must be uprooted from every level of society."

The event was presided over by DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz, who said, "Mugdho Mancha will become a democratic platform where political research, free debate, and the growth of cultural consciousness will flourish.

"The most vital place for practicing democracy is public space, where people of differing opinions come together. Therefore, by ensuring civic and political participation and removing all illegal occupations, we must reopen public spaces."

The ceremony was attended by government officials, political analysts, academics, journalists, civil society representatives, and young leaders.

Tasnim Jara, senior joint member secretary of the National Citizen Party, said, "We don't want to return to the old Bangladesh. We must do whatever it takes to build a new Bangladesh -- and we will."

DNCC Chief Executive Officer Mohamad Ashaduz Zaman delivered the welcome speech and announced, "At every location under the DNCC where protestors were killed by police gunfire during the July movement, permanent memorials or 'memory stamps' will be built."

Family members of the July martyrs and injured protestors also took part in the discussion.

Ainunnahar, mother of martyr Naima Sultana, demanded, "We want the swiftest possible justice for all the killings during the July movement."

Abdul Aziz, who was injured in the protests, said, "Targeted shootings were carried out to destroy the movement's leadership. Those who shot and killed people in Uttara must be arrested within a month."

Kabir Hossain, father of martyr Jabir Ibrahim, and others also spoke during the event.

The programme was hosted by Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho, brother of Mir Mugdho.