Mufti Abdul Malek appointed new Baitul Mukarram Khatib

The government has appointed Islamic law expert and Hadith scholar Mufti Muhammad Abdul Malek as khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

The approval of his appointment came yesterday, said a press release of the Ministry of Religious Affairs issued today.

Mufti Abdul Malek is a renowned Islamic scholar with advanced degrees in Islamic Studies, Hadith and Fiqh from well-known institutions both at home and abroad, the release said.

Globally respected Islamic scholar Mufti Justice Muhammad Taqi Usmani is his Ostad (teacher).

Mufti Abdul Malek also conducted two years of advanced research in Hadith and Islamic law under the supervision of Sh Abdul Fattah Abu Ghuddah, one of the best Islamic pandits (scholar) of the Arab world and a professor at the Faculty of Usul al-Deen at Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University (IMSIU) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He has travelled to Makkah, Madinah, Pakistan, India and Turkey, and has presented articles at various national and international seminars.

Malek has authored 16 books in Bangla, Arabic, English and Urdu.

A research journal called the Monthly Al-Kawsar was published regularly under his supervision.