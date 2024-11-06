M’singh Filling Station Fire: Death toll rises to 3

The death toll from the filling station fire in Mymensingh Sadar rose to three with the death of another victim early yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Tofazzel Hossain, 45, an employee of the filling station.

Shafiqul Islam Khan, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station, said four injured victims -- Tofazzel, Quamrul Hasan, 35, a restaurant owner, his wife Shumi Akter, 30, Abdul Malek, 50 -- were taken to National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and then shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

Tofazzel breathed his last while undergoing treatment there, said the OC.

On Monday, two people were killed and six others injured as a massive fire broke out at Azahar filling station at Rahmatpur Bypass Road in Mymensingh Sadar.

The deceased were identified as Himel, 30, and Abdul Kuddus, 85.

A three-member probe body was formed to look into the incident.