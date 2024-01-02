M’singh-Birisiri road turns a death trap

Sand-laden trucks causing accidents regularly

With hundreds of sand-laden trucks plying daily, the Mymensingh-Birisiri road in Netrakona's Durgapur upazila has turned into a death trap with frequent road accidents.

At least 11 people were killed and seven others injured in four separate accidents involving sand-laden trucks on the road between November 13 and December 25.

On December 25, a Dhaka-bound train and a sand-laden truck collided at Shambhuganj Railway Crossing, leaving four persons dead and two injured.

"Minor incidents are not reported, meaning we have details only of the more devastating ones," said Durgapur OC Uttam Chandra Dev.

He blamed trucks used in sand lifting from Someswari River for the situation.

Kamal Pasha, former Durgapur municipality mayor, said, "Some 4,000 trucks and 1,000 sand-laden lorries ply the road round the clock, causing damage to it while making it risky for other vehicles. Also, road tailbacks and congestion have become regular on the route."

Absence of traffic police on the road adds to the menace, he added.

Mahmud Al Noor Salehin, executive engineer of Roads and Highways Department in Netrakona, said, "The trucks are often overloaded, carrying 30-40 tonnes of sand each, ignoring the road's 16-tonne maximum capacity limit."

Contacted, Durgapur UNO Md Ariful Islam Prince said representatives of the National River Conservation Commission visited the spot after a report titled "Illegal sand mining killing Someshwari" was published in The Daily Star on October 21.

Regular drives are being conducted to stop illegal sand lifting and catch overloaded trucks, he said, adding that a weighing machine being set up on the road will be operational soon.

Meanwhile, a probe body, formed by Netrakona district administration to investigate the matter, has visited the spot but is yet to submit its report, said sources.