MSF condemns attacks on media outlets

The Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) has condemned the attacks and vandalism on various media institutions in the last few days.

MSF has also demanded to identify the miscreants and take necessary legal actions against them.

''Such attacks create panic and uncertainty in the society. These are not compatible with human rights and good governance,'' they said in a statement today.

Expressing deep concern over the attacks and vandalism in various media outlets in the country, the organisation said that some of the institutions that are being attacked have been found to have played a partisan role during the anti-discrimination student movement.

However, vandalism and attacks on media outlets are not acceptable under any circumstances, said the statement. signed by Sultana Kamal, founder president of MSF.

Unidentified miscreants vandalised the East West Media Group's office in Bashundhara residential area on Tuesday. This media complex houses two Bangla dailies -- Kaler Kantha and Bangladesh Pratidin; an English daily Daily Sun; an online news portal-banglanews24.com; a television news channel, News 24, and T Sports, a Bengali-language sports television channel.

On August 14, the Chittagong Press Club was vandalised by some miscreants where 20 journalists were injured. On August 5, the houses of three journalists were attacked and vandalised in Magura, Pabna and Cox's Bazar, said MSF in the statement.

''Attacks on any media impede independent journalism and freedom of expression, which is not only regrettable but also against the freedom of the press and journalists,'' said the statement.

MSF also demanded to ensure freedom of media, expected role of media in the democratic system and the environment of journalism.

Meanwhile, condemning the attack on East West Media Group, the journalists of Dinajpur today formed a human chain in front of Dinajpur Press Club, protesting the attack on Monday. At the human chain, they demanded the government to take strict action against the miscreants who attacked on media houses, reports our correspondent from Dinajpur.