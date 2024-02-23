MSC participation reflected Bangladesh's commitment to global peace: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her participation at Munich Security Conference last week reflected Bangladesh's strong commitment towards peace, sovereignty, and overall global security.

She said this at a press conference on the outcomes of her recent three-day visit to Munich in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference 2024.

The prime minister went to Munich on February 15 and returned home on February 19.

During her stay in Munich, she also held bilateral meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the conference.

In her written statement, Hasina described her visit as successful.

She said she told the world leaders that the strength of the policy of a country - not the size - is the way to political and socio-economic freedom.

"Besides, through the bilateral meetings with friendly countries and international organisations the continuation of the relations has become stronger and new horizons of cooperation have been unleashed," she said.