Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Feb 23, 2024 10:33 AM
Last update on: Fri Feb 23, 2024 11:44 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

MSC participation reflected Bangladesh's commitment to global peace: PM

UNB, Dhaka
Fri Feb 23, 2024 10:33 AM Last update on: Fri Feb 23, 2024 11:44 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her participation at Munich Security Conference last week reflected Bangladesh's strong commitment towards peace, sovereignty, and overall global security.

She said this at a press conference on the outcomes of her recent three-day visit to Munich in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference 2024.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The prime minister went to Munich on February 15 and returned home on February 19.

During her stay in Munich, she also held bilateral meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the conference.

In her written statement, Hasina described her visit as successful.

She said she told the world leaders that the strength of the policy of a country - not the size - is the way to political and socio-economic freedom.

"Besides, through the bilateral meetings with friendly countries and international organisations the continuation of the relations has become stronger and new horizons of cooperation have been unleashed," she said.

Related topic:
Munich Security Conference 2024Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Gain knowledge and practice science, PM tells youth at DU Special Convocation

Gain knowledge and practise science, PM tells youth at DU Special Convocation

Hasina Urges Ministries to Lower Essential Prices

I want to see results of govt measures: PM

Raushan at Gono Bhaban to meet PM: JP sources

Raushan at Gono Bhaban to meet PM: JP sources

Jatiya Party and its penchant for drama

Jatiya Party and its penchant for drama

Govt’s main focus now on economic diplomacy: PM

এমডি নেই এক ডজন আর্থিক প্রতিষ্ঠানে!
|অর্থনীতি

এমডি নেই এক ডজন আর্থিক প্রতিষ্ঠানে! 

দেশের ১২ টি ব্যাংক বহির্ভূত আর্থিক প্রতিষ্ঠান (এনবিএফআই) নিয়মিত ব্যবস্থাপনা পরিচালক অথবা প্রধান নির্বাহী কর্মকর্তা ছাড়াই চলছে।

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|পরিবেশ

আজ সকালে দূষণে বিশ্বে সপ্তম ঢাকার বাতাস

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification