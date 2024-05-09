MPs, ministers should verify their social media accounts: Palak

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak today called upon the ministers and MPs to verify their personal Facebook pages and YouTube channels so that miscreants using their fake IDs can't spread propaganda.

He also said that his ministry can help them to verify those accounts.

"As a result, no one will be able to spread misinformation using your fake IDs," the state minister said in reply to a supplementary question from independent MP Muhammad Saiful Islam.

In the supplementary question, Saiful Islam said that some miscreants are impersonating public representatives and businessmen by opening fake Facebook IDs, and YouTube channels.

He wanted to know about the steps taken by the ministry to stop these.

In response, the state minister said that this is not only Bangladesh's problem, but also a global one.

He said deepfake videos, photoshopped images, and defamatory content of our students, sisters and daughters are being spread on social media.

"For that, the Cyber Security Act has been enacted. If someone is aggrieved, he or she can take legal actions," the state minister said.

The state minister said the government is enacting the Personal Data Protection Act so that the information of any person or organisation cannot be taken out of the country without permission and cannot be misused.