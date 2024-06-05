MP Azim's name left out of parliament condolence motion

Ruling Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anar from Jhenaidah-4, is still alive, at least in the consideration of the parliament.

His name was not included in today's condolence motion placed in the House of Parliament.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on May 22 expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of MP Anwarul Azim, also president of Jhenaidah Kaliganj upazila.

The same day, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan also told reporters that Anwarul Azim Anar was brutally killed at a flat in New Town, near Kolkata.

In today's condolence motion, names of three former MPs were included. They are Manu Majumder, M Monjur Hossain and Professor Humayun Kabir Hiru.

The matter was also discussed in Wednesday's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) as AL MP Sheikh Fazlul Karim raised the issue.

According to the meeting sources, it was informed that the incident is exceptional. Such incidents have not happened in the past. That's why the parliament wants to wait more.

When a Parliament seat falls vacant due to death, resignation or any other reason, the seat is declared vacant (from the date of death) through gazette publication from the Parliament Secretariat.

Later, the copy of the gazette is sent to the Election Commission Secretariat. The Election Commission organizes a by-election within 90 days in that vacant seat.

The Speaker while talking to the reporters recently at her office also made the same remarks.