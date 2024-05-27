MP Azim Murder: DB team visits Bagjola canal, New Town flat

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch team, which is in Kolkata to probe the murder of MP Anwarul Azim Anar, has visited Bagjola canal in Polerhat near Kolkata.

The team also visited the flat in New Town, the suspected murder place.

The three-member team led by DB chief Harun Or Rashid interacted with officers of the Bidhannagar Commissionerate and West Bengal CID officials soon after reaching Kolkata yesterday, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

New Town comes under the jurisdiction of Bidhan Nagar Police Commissionerate.

When the visiting team went to Bagjola, they saw cops were using fishing nets and underwater drones to trace the dismembered body parts of Azim without success.

The visit to Bagjola by the DB team came after Bengal CID had quoted arrested Bangladeshi butcher Jihad Hawladar as saying during the interrogation that the MP's body was dismembered by him and dumped in Bagjola canal. Jihad was arrested by West Bengal CID from Bongaon last Thursday.

The DB team also went to the apartment at New Town's Sanjeeva Gardens near Aquatica Water Park which Akhtaruzzaman, the suspected mastermind in the killing had rented, allegedly to commit the murder on May 13.

A state CID officer said his organisation was ready to help the Bangladesh detectives in every possible way and that all evidence gathered by the state CID regarding the case would be shared with them.

The MP had gone to Kolkata on May 11 for medical treatment. Police suspect he was lured by a Bangladeshi woman to the luxury apartment in New Town on May 13 and was killed within 15 minutes of his arrival.

Bengal CID officers involved in the investigation said Jihad Hawladar, the illegal immigrant who resided in Mumbai who was allegedly been hired to kill the MP and chop off his body into pieces, had told the cops that a large quantity of cotton was purchased to wipe off blood stains.

According to Jihad's replies to state CID, Azim's body was left inside the bedroom of the New Town apartment for a few hours on May 13 before it was dragged into the washroom by four persons in the evening for slicing it into pieces. They then reached Krishnamati village in Bhangar but the duo alighted from the vehicle around a kilometre from their destination and walked a few hundred metres into a side lane to reach a swamp where the body parts were reportedly thrown, said a Bengal CID officer.

A CCTV camera installed in the locality has captured the movement of two persons one of whom appears like Jihad. The footage has been seized.

Weapon used in dismembering Azim's body are yet to be located. The recovery of the MP's remains and the weapon are crucial to prepare the case of murder before the court, CID sources said.

The DB team is waiting for West Bengal CID's permission to interrogate Jihad.