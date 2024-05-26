MP Azim Murder: 3-member DB team reaches Kolkata

A three-member team of detective branch of DMP led by its additional commissioner Harun-Or-Rashid have reached India today to investigate the murder of lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata on May 13.

The team flew to Kolkata this morning, Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner (media wing) of DMP told The Daily Star.

The two other members are Deputy Commissioner of Wari Division (detective) Abdul Ahad and its Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahidur Rahman,

Earlier, a four-member team of West Bengal CID arrived in Bangladesh to investigate the killing and interrogated three accused arrested here.

The DB team went to India after the West Bengal CID team completed their part of investigation.

The DB officials said they will interrogate the accused arrested by their Indian counterpart and visit the place of the murder to collect evidence.

They will also share their findings to the official concerned in Kolkata.