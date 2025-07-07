Movement for democracy far from over: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the movement for democracy in Bangladesh is far from over and called for a renewed phase of struggle.

"No government can be stronger than one that is democratically elected," he said while addressing a prayer gathering today as the chief guest in Sylhet's Pathantula area.

The event was organised by BNP Chairperson's Adviser MA Malique to pray for the late former president Ziaur Rahman and for the recovery of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

"For 15 years before 2024, many of our brothers in Sylhet sacrificed their blood for democracy. They were falsely charged with cases, and imprisoned with shackles on their hands and feet. In 2024, our brothers and sons were shot and killed. I came here to honour those who gave their lives for voting rights and democracy," Fakhrul said.

He added, "Hasina didn't leave power suddenly. It took years of struggle and sacrifices. We've been freed from fascism, but the fight now is for democracy. We want a democratic state where people can vote freely, express their views, where youth get opportunities for education and employment, women feel safe, and healthcare is accessible."

Referring to BNP's 31-point agenda, he said, "That document outlines the vision for a future Bangladesh. The youth want to move forward, and BNP must lead that change."

Addressing the issue of elections, he warned, "As long as the elections are delayed, Bangladesh will fall behind. Investments won't come, job opportunities won't grow, and the judicial system and law and order will deteriorate."

Mirza Fakhrul acknowledged and thanked Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus's efforts in meeting BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in London to discuss a possible election timeline.

Urging BNP activists to uphold integrity, he said, "It is now your responsibility to ensure that people trust BNP. No one should be able to say we extort or grab land. Win people's hearts through your actions."