Says ex-river commission chief Muzibur Rahman

Former Chairman of the National River Conservation Commission, Muzibur Rahman, has questioned the decision to commission the Matarbari coal-fired power project in Cox's Bazar, calling it a move against public interest.

Speaking as the chief guest at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club yesterday, during the presentation of the final declaration of the Climate Justice Conference 2023, Rahman said, "We are responsible for the Matarbari coal-fired power project. Why did we make this decision against the public interest? Establishments and factories occupying river land must be evicted. They should be held accountable under the law."

Rahman also stressed the need for transparency and accountability to ensure climate justice and to prevent corruption in climate fund expenditure.

Sharif Jamil, member secretary of the organising committee for the Climate Justice Conference 2023, resented the final declaration. He called for the development of renewable energy under Bangladesh's Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan, urging the country to phase out coal and gas-based projects and avoid unproven technologies.

"The mobilisation campaign in response to public demands has contributed to a broader climate justice movement in Bangladesh. There must be people-oriented, environmentally friendly, and climate-resilient policy frameworks," said Jamil.

He also emphasised the importance of fostering dialogue between institutions and communities, calling for the completion of the Strategic Environmental Assessment in the southwest and ensuring transparency in the Strategic Ecological Survey of the southeast.

Prof Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, chairman of the Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies, highlighted the global disparity in carbon emissions, with developed countries responsible for the majority of emissions while countries in the Global South suffer the consequences.

Md Shamsuddoha, chief executive of the Centre for Participatory Research and Development, echoed the call for climate justice, urging the establishment of a national narrative.

He also stressed the need for transparency and accountability in climate financing to address the impacts of climate change.

Nikhil Chandra Bhadra, coordinator of the Coastal and Sundarbans Protection Movement, acknowledged the government's positive steps towards resolving the climate crisis but called for immediate and effective action.

Following the press conference, a seven-member delegation led by Muzibur Rahman, along with MS Siddiqui, private advisor to the Bangladesh Competition Commission, and Sharif Jamil, visited Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the environment ministry, and Sharmeen S Murshid, adviser to the ministries of social welfare and women and children Affairs, to hand over a copy of the final declaration.