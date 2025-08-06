Moulvibazar’s Barlekha College wins first place in national July graffiti contest

A three-member team from Barlekha Government Degree College in Moulvibazar has secured first place at the national level in a graffiti competition held to commemorate the spirit of the July 2024 mass uprising.

The team comprising Moazzama Labiba Binte Hamid, Amina Sultana, and Nusrat Jahan Riya -- all second year science students -- participated in the "24-er Range: Graffiti and Chitrankon" national competition.

A letter announcing the results was issued on August 4, signed by Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Education Md Mizanur Rahman, who also serves as convener of the National Assessment Committee.

Photo: Collected

The competition was organised jointly by the Secondary and Higher Education Division and the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education under the Ministry of Education to mark the first anniversary of the July 2024 uprising and aimed to promote students' creativity and democratic values.

Hundreds of educational institutions from across the country took part in the event.

The final results were announced on August 3. Barlekha Government Degree College was declared the national champion in the college-level category.