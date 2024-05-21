Moulvibazar Sadar upazila polls postponed

The Election Commission has postponed the Moulvibazar Sadar upazila election, which was scheduled for today.

The election was postponed as a chairman candidate, Kamal Hossain, filed a petition with the High Court challenging the candidacy of his rival candidate Tajul Islam Taj, said Atiyar Rahman, deputy secretary of the EC's election management branch.

The EC finalised the decision based on a letter sent to the returning officer from Atiyar in this regard.

To comply with the May 16 order, the EC has postponed the May 21 elections in Moulvibazar Sadar until further notice," said RO Md Abdus Salam Chowdhury, additional deputy commissioner (general) in Moulvibazar.