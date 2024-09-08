Moulvibazar Municipality: Waste management in disarray

Moulvibazar municipality has been grappling with a severe waste management crisis for over a month due to a disruption in services following the fall of the Awami League government, and prolonged floods.

During visits to various areas across the municipality, this correspondent observed garbage piling up for days, emitting an unbearable stench. The streets and pavements have become increasingly filthy after frequent downpours. Waste-clogged drains have also led to widespread waterlogging.

Pedestrians were seen covering their noses as they passed by the accumulating garbage on the roadsides, while the visible lack of clean-up efforts has taken a toll on the environment.

Municipal sources said waste collection was suspended since the anti-discrimination student protests began. The service could not be resumed due to security concerns after the government's resignation on August 5. The situation worsened when floods hit the town in mid-August.

Although some students have initiated clean-up efforts in certain areas over the past few days, the impact has been limited.

"The municipality's cleaning staff stopped collecting waste when the protests began, and the suspension continued for more than a month. This has led to an unbearable situation," said Saddam Hosen, a resident of Maijpara.

Hossain Ahmed, a student of Moulvibazar Government College, said some students have been assisting in cleaning up the Court area, Srimangal Road, and Choumuhana, using two municipal vehicles. However, resources have been insufficient to cover the entire town.

Echoing the same, municipal cleaning worker Faruq Ahmed said, "We could not resume waste collection earlier due to security issues and floods."

Abdul Motin, waste management officer in Moulvibazar, said, " We have recently resumed operations, but clearing the backlog will take time as the volume of accumulated waste exceeds our current capacity."