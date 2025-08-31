Moulvibazar District: Over 437km of rural roads in disrepair

Floods, lack of funding leave locals stranded

More than 437 kilometres of rural roads across Moulvibazar have fallen into complete disrepair, leaving thousands of residents isolated, local economies crippled, and vital transport routes severed.

The roads, managed by the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), have been left in various stages of disrepair, with many stretches developing large potholes and some areas losing all trace of the original surface.

According to LGED officials, the roads were severely damaged during four floods in 2024. Before repairs could begin, persistent heavy rainfall this year, coupled with runoff from upstream hill streams, further worsened the situation.

Shahidul Islam, a resident of Rajnagar upazila town, said the Tarapasha road was submerged under two feet of water for about two weeks last year. "Initially, the flood water created small and large holes on the road, which gradually grew larger. The condition of the road is worsening daily due to the movement of light, heavy, and goods vehicles," he said.

Truck driver Md Jasim said if repairs had been carried out after the flood waters receded, the situation would not have deteriorated so badly. "Due to the delay, the Bhanugach road has worsened. Driving through the potholes means daily car repairs. Vehicles now move slowly and unevenly," he added.

Kohinur Akhter, who travels on the Tarapasha road, said she works at a government primary school and commutes daily by auto-rickshaw. "The shaking caused by the potholes makes travel unbearable, yet I am forced to use the road. It is getting worse by the day," she said.

LGED estimates put total infrastructure losses from the floods at over Tk 1,000 crore, with damage to rural roads alone accounting for more than Tk 600 crore.

The worst-hit upazila is Rajnagar, where 99km of roads have been damaged. The road leading to Tarapasha Bazar, located in a haor area, has become nearly impassable.

In Kulaura, along the Hakaluki Haor, 66km of roads are in poor condition. Prolonged submersion during the monsoon has left these roads riddled with potholes and erosion.

Similar conditions prevail in Juri and Barlekha upazilas.

In Kamalganj, residents expressed frustration over the dire state of the Adampur road.

"The situation has disrupted transport links and cut off access to essential services in many villages," said Mifta Mia, a resident of Adampur.

Contacted, Ahmed Abdullah, executive engineer of LGED, Moulvibazar, said some urgent repair work on damaged bridges and culverts was carried out under the 2023-24 annual development allocation.

"However, no funds have been allocated specifically for roads affected by the floods. Work will commence once we receive the necessary approval and funds," he said.