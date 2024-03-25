MoU to be signed with Bhutan

Bhutan will establish a special economic zone on 190 acres of land in Bangladesh, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday.

An MoU will be signed on this during Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's four-day visit starting today.

"Once established, the special economic zone will help expand trade and investments," Hasan said.

Bangladesh government will establish a burn and plastic surgery hospital in Bhutan as a goodwill gesture, he said.

Besides, Bangladesh will propose a trilateral agreement along with India and Bhutan for importing hydroelectricity from Bhutan.

"The two countries will also renew an MoU on cultural exchange," he added.

Bangladesh will increase the seats of Bhutanese students from 22 to 30 in the medical colleges from next year.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and his wife Rebeka Sultana are expected to welcome the Bhutanese king at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport this morning.