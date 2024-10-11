Motorcyclist run over, killed by truck

A man was killed after a truck hit his motorcycle and ran him over on Dhaka's Elephant Road on Thursday night.

The deceased, Fuad Hossain, 32, from Lalmohan upazila of Bhola district, was a driver for Al Noor Eye Hospital in Mohammadpur.

After finishing work on Thursday evening, he was riding his motorcycle home when a truck hit him from behind in front of Multiplan Centre market on Elephant Road.

Fuad was thrown off the bike and subsequently run over by the same truck. Bystanders rescued him and took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition around midnight, said Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH Police Camp.

Doctors pronounced him dead while receiving treatment the same night, said Faruk.

Masum Mia, a distant relative, said Fuad lived with his wife and two-and-a-half-year-old son in Kazla, Jatrabari.