Motorcyclist killed as truck runs him over on Elephant Road

A man was killed after a truck hit his motorcycle and ran him over on Dhaka's Elephant Road last night.

The deceased, Fuad Hossain, 32, hailed from Lalmohan upazila of Bhola district.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition around midnight, where doctors pronounced him dead, said Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH Police Cam.

Masum Mia, a distant relative, said Fuad lived with his wife and two-and-a-half-year-old son in Kazla, Jatrabari.

He worked as a driver for Al Noor Eye Hospital in Mohammadpur. After finishing work on Thursday evening, he was riding his motorcycle home when, in front of Multiplan Market on Elephant Road, a truck struck him from behind.

Fuad was thrown off the bike and subsequently run over by the same truck. Bystanders rescued him and took him to DMCH, where he died while receiving treatment later that night, Masum added.